Yesterday a leaked video shared with The Verge showed an internal PlayStation test where a developer, using *spooky voice* the poweeerrsssss of artificial intelligeeeeeence, could speak to a character in a video game.

The character is Horizon's Aloy, the guy is Sony's Sharwin Raghoebardajal, and the video is as cold and as pointless and as horrifying as you'd expect it to be. Note the original video has since been pulled from YouTube via "a copyright agent which counts PlayStation as a client", but it's still viewable on less militant websites.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Sharwin Raghoebardajal in a screenshot from the leaked video

You probably already know this, but Aloy is the star of a video game where all biological life on Earth was destroyed by renegade artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence that only went renegade in the first place because of the blind greed of the business pushing its adoption at all costs, despite clear and repeated warnings.

Oh well!