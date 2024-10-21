Skip to Content
Video Games

Fans Are Helping Keep Supper Mario Broth, One Of The Best Nintendo Accounts On The Internet, Alive

4:40 PM EDT on October 21, 2024

1Comments

Supper Mario Broth, an account that regularly posts random Nintendo trivia and technical tidbits, is one of the internet's great joys. But like so many of the internet's other great joys, those posts come at an unseen cost.

While we've all been enjoying SMB's trivia for years now, I don't know if too many people ever stopped to think about the man behind the account, or the circumstances that allowed him to post so often, so it was certainly a shock last week to see Supper Mario Broth's current owner post an emotional video outlining their position

He says he has spent the last few years caring for a number of sick relatives, including his mother, and that following the latter's sad passing recently he was not only facing a loss of income (he had received a pension as a caregiver) but even the prospect of losing his home as well. Unless...people could help him out.

The response to the video has been overwhelming. Fans have flooded SMB's Patreon page to pledge financial support for the account, and at time of posting over 3700 people had signed up for monthly accounts, transforming it instantly from a hobby (the Patreon page had already existed, but wasn't doing numbers like this) to a full-time occupation. Indeed it's so much money that he says it'll start being funnelled back into the account, telling fans "any additional support will be used to procure material and acquire equipment to make more and better Mario content".

This rules. Supper Mario Broth is one of the most enjoyable and authoritative Nintendo voices on the internet, and it's wonderful news to hear it'll be able to keep on posting for the foreseeable future.

Luke Plunkett@LukePlunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

