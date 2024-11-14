Skip to Content
The Onion Bought InfoWars, Which Rules

Finally, some good news

10:07 AM EST on November 14, 2024

the homepage of infowars
Shutterstock/Sharaf Maksumov|

Ryazan, Russia – July 24, 2018: Homepage of InfoWars website on the display of PC. Url – InfoWars.com

20Comments

I’m joining the ranks of reporters saying “no really, this isn’t a joke” to tell you that The Onion, which freed itself from G/O Media’s clutches back in April, won the private auction to take over InfoWars, which Alex Jones was ordered to liquidate as a result of his years of spreading conspiracies against the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. This is amazing.

According to The Washington Post, “Families from the Connecticut-based defamation lawsuit against Jones agreed to accept a smaller recovery to increase the overall value of the Onion’s bid, which enabled its success.” On Bluesky, Onion CEO Ben Collins wrote “The Onion, with the help of the Sandy Hook families, has purchased InfoWars. We are planning on making it a very funny, very stupid website.”

Hi everyone.The Onion, with the help of the Sandy Hook families, has purchased InfoWars.We are planning on making it a very funny, very stupid website.We have retained the services of some Onion and Clickhole Hall of Famers to pull this off.I can't wait to show you what we have cooked up.

Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) 2024-11-14T14:09:47.974Z

According to The Post, the auction gives The Onion control of InfoWars’ website and archive, mailing list, and other assets. Variety further states that the purchase includes InfoWars' "customer lists and inventory." A satirical (but not, I guess?) post on The Onion itself is not terribly instructive in exactly what The Onion intends to do with all this stuff, though makes the point that “InfoWars has distinguished itself as an invaluable tool for brainwashing and controlling the masses… InfoWars has shown an unswerving commitment to manufacturing anger and radicalizing the most vulnerable members of society.”

According to the AP, Jones intends to fight the purchase. On Twitter, Jones has both claimed that “they are in the building” to shut him down and that “Democrats are on their way to the building” to shut him down as he broadcasts, so at least he’s staying consistent in his commitment to dramatic flair.

Several outlets quote a statement by Sandy Hook parent Robbie Parker in saying “the dissolution of Alex Jones’ assets and the death of Infowars is the justice we have long awaited and fought for.” 

I didn’t think I would utter this statement any time in the next four years, and it's possible I never will again, but this day rules.

