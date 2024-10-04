You Can Follow Aftermath On These Social Media Platforms

A very cool thing about owning your own business is you get to make all the decisions! A terrible thing about owning your own business is you have to do all the work.

We're all experienced writers, editors, artists, podcasters and video people, but everything else? Gah! Doing taxes and paperwork and operational guidelines sucks. You know what else is exhausting? Advertising, marketing, whatever you want to call it, the internet we're writing on in 2024--with all the fracturing and enshittification that has taken place across various platforms--has made it extremely difficult to directly target readers (and prospective readers!) and tell them when we've got news or a new blog to share.

Because of this, we are now forced to maintain and update far too many social media accounts. So please, help us out and, if you're not already, make all that toil worth it by subscribing to at least one of them. Or all of them if you are a true fan. We're not asking because we're tracking metrics or anything; we mostly just use these accounts to let you know what we’re up to, so we're just letting you know they’re the best way to keep up with our latest stories and all that stuff!

Bluesky - Like Twitter, but we have more followers there than Twitter, and the atmosphere is nicer.

Twitter - A hellsite, we know, but there are over 15,000 people following us there.

Instagram - It's been inactive for a while, but we've recently rebooted it to showcase both blogs and highlights from our podcast/stream, so check it out!

Twitch - If you weren't already aware, we record our podcasts live on stream every Thursday at 4pm ET. And hopefully--we're busy!--we'll start doing some other stuff there soon too!

Threads - We post the same stuff across Bluesky, Twitter and Threads (we’ve got a thing that posts simultaneously across all three platforms), so if Threads is your microblogging site of choice, we got you.

Linkedin - We update less often on Linkedin because it's for serious business, but we do update there. Seriously.

Thank you for your support! And remember, if you don't use (or want to use) any of these platforms, you can always just bookmark the site and check back 2-3 times a day, like a purist.