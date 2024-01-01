2023 Game Of The Year Deathmatch: Final Fantasy XVI vs Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

If you're just joining us, or need a refresher after the weekend, here are the rules: there are 16 games in the mix for Game of the Year 2023. We're pitting them against each other in a knockout tournament. But we're not pitting the games themselves against each other; instead, we're selecting a Champion from in or around each game and having them duke it out in the arena in hand-to-hand (or weapon-to-weapon, or hand-to-weapon) combat. The winner, decided via a schoolyard "would Batman beat Superman" style debate, moves on. The loser does not. Here's how things stand after four bouts:
And now, to introduce our Champions for this evening's entertainment. Representing the Xbox 360 Era School Of Visual Design Presents: Final Fantasy XVI is protagonist Clive Rosfield, while fighting for the honour of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty: World's Most Expensive Do-Over will be the actor Idris Elba.
Three, two, one...LET'S GO:
Nathan: Everyone thinks Clive's voice actor, Ben Starr, is hot, but they also think Idris Elba is hot. Have a feeling this is gonna be a close one.
Riley: Maybe it can just be a makeout contest?
Nathan: I'm not opposed to this!
Riley: Then WE'RE the winners.
Nathan: But how does one win a makeout contest?
Chris: Clive is hotter on principal because Idris Elba keeps getting cast in bad stuff.