Video Games

Giant Bomb Has Been Sold To Giant Bomb

'Giant Bomb has new owners, and you're looking at them'

7:43 PM EDT on May 10, 2025

8Comments

Just over a week after being "blow up" by owners Fandom, a very exciting press release has hit our inboxes this evening: the site/podcast has been sold to the people who make it.

"Giant Bomb is now owned by the people who make Giant Bomb, and it would not have been possible without the speedy efforts of Fandom and our mutual agreement on what’s best for fans and creators", a joint statement issued by new owners Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb says. "The future of Giant Bomb is now in the hands of our supporting community, who have always had our backs no matter what. We'll have a lot more to say about what this looks like soon, but for now, everyone can trust that all the support we receive goes directly to this team."

Giant Bomb lives! Fandom has sold the site to us and it is now fully independent and employee-owned. We'll see you all on Tuesday for the Giant Bombcast.For more info right now, head over to www.giantbomb.com/join

Giant Bomb (@giantbomb.bsky.social) 2025-05-10T23:12:29.217Z

A statement issued by Fandom, meanwhile, says:

Fandom has made the strategic decision to transition Giant Bomb back to its independent roots and the brand has been acquired by longtime staff and content creators, Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb, who will now own and operate the site independently. Fans are at the core of everything we do at Fandom and we’re committed to not only serving them but also supporting the creators they love, and the sale of Giant Bomb represents a natural extension of that mission. We’re confident Giant Bomb is in good hands and its legacy will live on with Jeff and Jeff.

There's an announcement post on their site here, and you can check out pricing here (you can subscribe for $9.99 a month or $99 a year).

The financials involved "were not disclosed", and the statement also says "Giant Bomb’s programming, which was paused in order to work out the terms of this deal, will resume as quickly as possible".

Giant news from @giantbomb.bsky.social

PAX (@officialpax.bsky.social) 2025-05-11T00:19:38.167Z

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

