Video Games

Grand Theft Auto V Was Released On September 17, 2013

9:30 AM EDT on May 2, 2025

GTA V
Rockstar
7Comments

This morning, Rockstar delayed Grand Theft Auto VI from 2025 to May 26, 2026. This got us thinking about what life was like when the last GTA came out, 12 years ago.

"GTA V came out six months after my son was born, he's now in high school," Luke wrote on Bluesky, leading to a deeper trip down memory lane:

The last physical PS2 release came out two months later.

Other popular games at the time included Disney Infinity, NBA 2K14, and Saints Row IV.

Katy Perry's "Roar" was top of the Billboard charts. (I also can't believe how long we've lived with Imagine Dragons.)

Insidious: Chapter 2 was the top movie.

The first episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered the same day.

2013 was the year Pope Francis became Pope.

Luke says, "GTA V (2013) will be more retro to VI (2026) than San Andreas' setting (1992) was on release (2004)," which is a little too much for me to contemplate this early in the morning.

Riley MacLeod
@rcmacleod@rcmacleod.bsky.social

Editor and co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

