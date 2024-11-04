Skip to Content
PSA: Break Your New York Times Games Streak Today

The Times Tech Guild is on strike, and asks players not to play the Times' games

10:18 AM EST on November 4, 2024

An image of Wordle on a phone
Shutterstock
4Comments

The New York Times Tech Guild went on strike last night, after months of bargaining for a new contract and as election day in America looms. As part of that, the Guild has asked players of its games to respect the digital picket line and break their streaks.

“We ask that you not cross our digital picket line by playing any of the NYT Games (Wordle, Connections) as well as not using the Cooking App. You can continue to read New York Times news content,” the union wrote on Twitter this morning. The Times Guild, the union representing NYT writers, made a similar ask during a one-day walkout in 2022

The Washington Post notes that the Tech Guild “comprises roughly 600 software engineers, product managers, data analysts and designers whose work on the company’s back-end systems undergirds much of the newspaper’s digital offerings, including live-blogs, mobile push alerts and the Times’ famous election needle.” 

Given how critical its members are to the Times’ election day coverage, going on strike now is a brave move, and it’s unfortunate that the Guild felt pushed to this decision. The Guild has been negotiating this contract, its first, since 2022, and has staged several pickets and awareness campaigns during that time. The union and the company have yet to reach agreement on issues of pay equity, remote work, and just cause.

The Guild will be picketing outside the Times’ New York headquarters during the strike. We’ll update this blog with more information from the picket line.  

Riley MacLeod@rcmacleod

Editor and co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

