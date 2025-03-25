Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
News

Game Informer Relaunches With Original Staff

Staff say the site is an independent entity of Gunzilla Games, which is making a game that includes NFTs

5:15 PM EDT on March 25, 2025

Game Informer
Game Informer
7Comments

Former Game Informer staff announced today that the site and magazine are coming back, following their abrupt closure by owner GameStop last August. The entire staff at the time of the shutdown will return, and, after the contents of its website were completely taken offline, the Game Informer site is back online too. 

In a video, executive editor Kyle Hilliard says that the returning staff includes “production, design, video, editorial–everybody.” The team has also regained access to Game Informer’s social media and video accounts, and the website currently hosts new articles written during the site’s hiatus, as well as older pieces. Staff say the magazine will be coming back in both print and digital. Game Informer will have “memberships and subscriptions,” with more information forthcoming. 

Game Informer was purchased by Gunzilla Games, though staff say it operates as a separate entity. In a press release, Gunzilla writes that "Game Informer remains completely editorially independent," with CEO Vlad Korolov saying,“We are proud to welcome the talented voices behind Game Informer in the Gunzilla Games family, and join their fight to preserve the heart of video game journalism in what has been a tumultuous time for the industry."

“Editorial independence has been foundational for Game Informer ever since it was started back in the 90s, and it will continue to be a sacred element of our operation going forward,” says executive editor Brian Shea in the video. 

Editor-in-chief Matt Miller says that “all of Game Informer’s editorial content is 100% selected by our editorial team without any outside influence, including from the new owners. In fact, that editorial integrity is something that the new owners insisted upon as strongly as we did.”

Gunzilla’s first game is a free-to-play extraction shooter called Off The Grid, currently in early access. Off The Grid features what Gunzilla calls “an optional NFT element;” as such, on PC it’s only available on the Epic Games Store, as per Steam’s rules. Gunzilla is also developing GUNZ, which it calls in a  2024 press release “a blockchain-based digital economy platform built to allow Gunzilla and even other AAA game developers to empower players with full ownership of in-game items as tradable NFTs.” That press release also highlights funding from several investment funds dedicated to crypto, web3, and the blockchain. Game Informer's former owner GameStop also dabbled in NFTs, launching a marketplace in 2022 and shutting it down in 2024

While I won’t say the idea of a Game Informer potentially resurrected by crypto money isn’t a bit of a bummer, I’m hopeful about the video’s assertion of editorial independence, and excited by how many staff they’ve brought back. On Bluesky, senior video editor Alex Van Aken noted that “We’ve all received huge raises and many of us long-overdue promotions,” which is certainly something you don’t hear every day in games journalism. After their rough treatment at the hands of GameStop, I’m excited to see what the team does. 

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Riley MacLeod
@rcmacleod@rcmacleod.bsky.social

Editor and co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

AI

Nobody Wants To Take Responsibility For ARK’s Bizarre AI Trailer

"That was marketing"

March 25, 2025
Video Games

Dawnfolk Is The Chillest, Teeny-Tiniest City-Builder

But it still has a ton of depth and challenges

March 25, 2025
Anime

How Kendrick Lamar And Drake’s Rap Beef Reignited The Anime Big Three Discourse

“Fuck the big three, it's just big me. - Kendrick Lamar” - Monkey D. Luffy 

March 24, 2025
See all posts