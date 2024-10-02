Streamer Who Lives In Fear Of Saying N-Word Because It Could End His Career Has Actually Said N-Word Multiple Times, Still Has A Career

During a recent broadcast, Rayasianboy, a Taiwanese Twitch streamer who’s close with current Twitch king Kai Cenat and who has over one million followers himself, divulged his greatest fear: “Imagine saying the N-word, and your whole career's gone, bro. … Being a streamer, this is the hard part, bro. If you're not Black, bro, this is the hardest part of all time.”

In fairness to Rayasianboy, he was discussing this issue in the context of spending ample time around Cenat’s AMP crew, whose members are Black and who regularly use the N-word (not that that gives him a pass). He wasn’t just saying this in a vacuum. But in the past, non-Black streamers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins have recovered from ill-advised slur slippages, and as it turns out, so has Rayasianboy.

A cursory Google search turns up numerous clips of Ray saying or seeming to say the N-word, both alongside friends like Cenat and in isolation. Some are pretty undeniable, like this moment from a few months ago where Cenat said “bitch ass [N-word]” and then Ray immediately parroted it back, or another from 2023 in which he and Cenat sang a song together that contained the N-word. Others are less clear, like when Ray, whose first language is not English, didn’t even seem to recognize that he’d pronounced parts of the word during Cenat’s reverse-engineering of the Stanford Prison Experiment in 2023. In all these instances, Cenat laughed it off. Ray’s N-word usage has become enough of a meme among fans that they’ve accused him of saying the word even when he appears to be speaking his native language and using a phrase that just sounds similar to the N-word.

During the recent broadcast in which he voiced his concerns about the N-word, Ray jokingly almost said a word that sounded like the N-word before denying that he ever says it off stream and accusing viewers in chat of using it. Moments later, Ray replied to a video in which Duke Dennis, an AMP member, called him “Ray-men Noodle” by coming up with racially-motivated jabs of his own including “Duke Fried Chicken,” “Duke Kool-Aid,” and “Watermelon Dennis.”

In any case, Ray’s career seems to be doing fine. Hope that clears things up.