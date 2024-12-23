Happy Holidays From Your Favorite Website And Best Friend Aftermath

It’s the end of the year as we know it, and we’re feeling fine – largely because we are all blessedly taking a soft break and have already begun to regenerate the many cells we obliterated in the course of running an independent video game website for just over 365 days. In the short term, this means there will be fewer blogs on the site as we rest and recuperate for the next couple weeks. But! We’ll still be running stories here and there.

In the meantime, we’d like to thank all of you for the incredible support you’ve shown this past year. Aftermath – and the many fun, interesting, and occasionally indulgent pieces we’ve been able to write – wouldn’t exist without you. Independence is empowering but also terrifying; there’s no institutional safety net to catch us when we fall (and then unceremoniously lay us off about it). By subscribing, you’ve provided us with assurance that you, our readers, have our backs and value what we do. We plan to continue making it worth your while. We’ve got big plans for next year, and we hope you’re as excited as we are to see what’s to come.

For now, though, if you need some holiday reading – or if you’re just joining us, as many of you did during our anniversary sale last month – here are some of our greatest hits:

How A Leftist Meme Account Accidentally Fooled Everyone Into Believing A Famous Quote Came From Final Fantasy

Making A Skating Game Set In Palestine Has Become An Act Of Resistance

It's Exhausting To Read Video Game Website Headlines

What Happened To “The World’s Best Stereo System?”

You Could Just Keep Doing Dry January

Games Journalism: An FAQ

Why So Many Games Journalists End Up Going Into Game Development

The Very Dumb Reason Why I Can’t Play Final Fantasy VII

Nobody Needs To Know How Many People Are Playing A Singleplayer Video Game. Nobody!

Sanrio Film’s Extravagant Quest To Be The Next Disney

How Stupid Do They Think We Are

The Person Saving The Media You Love Is You

Games Henry Kissinger Will Never Get To Play (Because He’s Dead Now)

Stop Trying To Defeat Racism With Logic

The Bittersweet Feeling Of Seeing Your Game Revealed After Getting Laid Off

Video Game Developers Are Leaving The Industry And Doing Something, Anything Else

Let Humans, Not AI, Be Bad At Music

The Avalanche Guide To Insurrection

Games Used To Have More Orbs. What Happened?

I Just Like Moving Little Guys Around A Map

A Year Of Hard Lessons For Twitch And Its CEO

After The Election, Leftist Influencers Are At A Crossroads

Why Journalists Can’t Always Tell You What They Know

Deftones Are Forever

For The Love of God, Make Your Own Website

Speedrunning Dog Talks To Blog

Alarmo

If you’re in the market for some holiday listening, we also have three podcasts: Aftermath Hours, 52 Pickup, and You Are Error, the latter of which just debuted a month ago. You should check them all out in between food comas.

We’ll be back to full posting capacity in the new year, but for now, have a great holiday no matter what you celebrate, and if you can, get some much-deserved rest.